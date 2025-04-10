Menu Explore
3 minors drown in Rajasthan’s Banas River, bodies retrieved after search

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2025 02:26 PM IST

The deceased, residents of Manpur near Abu Road, gone for a swim following a cricket game near the local airstrip

Bamer: Three children, including two brothers, have died after drowning in the Banas River in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district on Wednesday. The three bodies were recovered after a rescue operation carried out later that night, police said.

A rescue operation was initiated with the help of a team of divers after the boys’ clothes and a cricket bat was discovered near the riverbank around 9.30 pm. (AFP)
A rescue operation was initiated with the help of a team of divers after the boys' clothes and a cricket bat was discovered near the riverbank around 9.30 pm.

The deceased --- Chandu (14), son of Rajuram, and Galaram (12) and Kalu (10) sons of Bhanaram --- are residents of Manpur near Abu Road. They had gone for a swim following a cricket game near the local airstrip.

Their families started searching for the trio after they did not return home.

A rescue operation was initiated with the help of a team of divers after the boys’ clothes and a cricket bat was discovered near the riverbank around 9.30 pm. Police and civil administration were informed too, station house officer (SHO) of Abu Road Police Station Harchand Dewasi said.

“The bodies were retrieved after two to three hours of intensive search, all three were pulled out from a deep pit in the river. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” Dewasi added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members on Thursday after postmortem examination were conducted.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
