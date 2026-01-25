3 of 5 Padma Vibhushan go to Kerala as south gets large share among regions; Maharashtra leads among states

The list of Padma awardees on the eve of Republic Day 2026 had, in terms of regions, robust representation from the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Kerala. VS Achuthanandan was born on October 20, 1923, in Punnapra in Allapuzha district, and served as Kerala's chief minister from 2006 to 2011. (File Photo: X/@pinarayivijayan)

An analysis of the lists reveals the state-wise pattern in the distribution of the 131 Padma awards for 2026.

Here: See full list of a Padma awardees 2026

Which state got the most Padma awards? Maharashtra leads the nation in total awards, with 15 recipients across levels: one Padma Vibhushan (actor Dharmendra Singh Deol), three Padma Bhushan (singer Alka Yagnik, adman Piyush Pandey, businessman Uday Kotak), and 11 Padma Shri awards. It got 14 Padma awards in 2025.

After the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan is the second highest civilian award in India, followed by Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Tamil Nadu gets 13 awards Among states, Tamil Nadu comes second on the 2026 list with 13 awards — its total number same as last year — with its presence mostly in the Padma Shri category (11 awards) and two Padma Bhushan recipients (eminent gastroenterologist Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy and industrialist SKM Maeilanandhan).

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have got 11 awards each. Uttar Pradesh’s list includes one Padma Vibhushan (violinist N Rajam) and 10 Padma Shri recipients. West Bengal’s recognition is exclusively in the Padma Shri category, all 11.

Going by regions, South Indian states collectively account for around 40 of the 131 awards.

Kerala number goes up, honour level too Kerala got eight total awards, which is not particularly high as against other states, but more than the five it got last year.

It has got high-level recognition, though, this time — three out of the five Padma Vibhushan awards have gone to people from the state.

These include former judge KT Thomas; and the late communist leader VS Achuthanandhan, an ex-CM.

P Narayanan is another Malayali who has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan. He is a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in the state, and has been picked under the literature and education category. The government press release described hims as: “Eminent Malayalam journalist dedicated to social reformation & national reconstruction. Translated 40 books from different languages into Malayalam.”

Among the southern states, Telangana received seven awards, all in the Padma Shri category. Karnataka received eight awards, including one Padma Bhushan for author Shatavadhani R Ganesh.

Of the 131 awardees, 16 have been chosen posthumously.

Both Kerala and Tamil Nadu are set for high-stakes elections, as is West Bengal, within months. At all three places, the Centre's ruling BJP led by PM Narendra Modi is hoping to make a mark after decades of attempts.