Actor Dharmendra, cricketers Rohit, Harman among Padma awardees: 131 chosen for honours on R-Day 2026 eve | Full list
President approved conferment of 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards, says government
The President of India has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards for the year 2026, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards, in that order after the highest honour Bharat Ratna which is not necessarily given every year.
These honours recognise exceptional service across diverse fields such as art, social work, public affairs, and medicine. The 2026 list includes 19 women, 16 posthumous awardees, and six individuals from the foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category.
The awards, announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026, will be formally presented by the President at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically held in March or April.
Padma Vibhushan awardees
The five persons chosen for the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, are: Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol (posthumous), in the art category, Maharashtra; KT Thomas for public affairs, Kerala; N Rajam for art, Uttar Pradesh; P Narayanan, literature and education, Kerala, and VS Achuthanandhan (posthumous), public affairs, Kerala.
Recognised with Padma Bhushan
Thirteen people get the Padma Bhushan, including:
- Alka Yagnik (Art, Maharashtra)
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Public Affairs, Uttarakhand)
- Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy (Medicine, Tamil Nadu)
- Mammootty (Art, Kerala)
- Nori Dattatreyudu (Medicine, United States of America)
- Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) (Art, Maharashtra)
- S K M Maeilanandhan (Social Work, Tamil Nadu)
- Shatavadhani R Ganesh (Art, Karnataka)
- Shibu Soren (Posthumous) (Public Affairs, Jharkhand)
- Uday Kotak (Trade and Industry, Maharashtra)
- VK Malhotra (Posthumous) (Public Affairs, Delhi)
- Vellappally Natesan (Public Affairs, Kerala)
- Vijay Amritraj (Sports, United States of America)
Padma Shri recipients
The Padma Shri has been awarded to 113 individuals for distinguished service in their respective fields:
- AE Muthunayagam (Science and Engineering, Kerala)
- Anil Kumar Rastogi (Art, Uttar Pradesh)
- Anke Gowda M (Social Work, Karnataka)
- Armida Fernandez (Medicine, Maharashtra)
- Arvind Vaidya (Art, Gujarat)
- Ashok Khade (Trade and Industry, Maharashtra)
- Ashok Kumar Singh (Science and Engineering, Uttar Pradesh)
- Asok Kumar Haldar (Literature and Education, West Bengal)
- Baldev Singh (Sports, Punjab)
- Bhagwandas Raikwar (Sports, Madhya Pradesh)
- Bharat Singh Bharti (Art, Bihar)
- Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda (Art, Maharashtra)
- Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) (Art, Bihar)
- Brij Lal Bhat (Social Work, Jammu and Kashmir)
- Buddha Rashmi Mani (Archaeology, Uttar Pradesh)
- Budhri Tati (Social Work, Chhattisgarh)
- Chandramouli Gaddamanugu (Science and Engineering, Telangana)
- Charan Hembram (Literature and Education, Odisha)
- Chiranji Lal Yadav (Art, Uttar Pradesh)
- Deepika Reddy (Art, Telangana)
- Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya (Art, Gujarat)
- Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad (Art, Andhra Pradesh)
- Gafruddin Mewati Jogi (Art, Rajasthan)
- Gambir Singh Yonzone (Literature and Education, West Bengal)
- Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) (Art, Andhra Pradesh)
- Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) (Art, Tamil Nadu)
- Gopal Ji Trivedi (Science and Engineering, Bihar)
- Guduru Venkat Rao (Medicine, Telangana)
- H V Hande (Medicine, Tamil Nadu)
- Hally War (Social Work, Meghalaya)
- Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) (Art, West Bengal)
- Haricharan Saikia (Art, Assam)
- Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar (Sports, Punjab)
- Inderjit Singh Sidhu (Social Work, Chandigarh)
- Janardan Bapurao Bothe (Social Work, Maharashtra)
- Jogesh Deuri (Others - Agriculture, Assam)
- Juzer Vasi (Science and Engineering, Maharashtra)
- Jyotish Debnath (Art, West Bengal)
- K Pajanivel (Sports, Puducherry)
- K Ramasamy (Science and Engineering, Tamil Nadu)
- K Vijay Kumar (Civil Service, Tamil Nadu)
- Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) (Public Affairs, Assam)
- Kailash Chandra Pant (Literature and Education, Madhya Pradesh)
- Kalamandalam Vimala Menon (Art, Kerala)
- Kewal Krishan Thakral (Medicine, Uttar Pradesh)
- Khem Raj Sundriyal (Art, Haryana)
- Kollakal Devaki Amma G (Social Work, Kerala)
- Krishnamurty Balasubramanian (Science and Engineering, Telangana)
- Kumar Bose (Art, West Bengal)
- Kumarasamy Thangaraj (Science and Engineering, Telangana)
- Lars-Christian Koch (Art, Germany)
- Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova (Literature and Education, Russia)
- Madhavan Ranganathan (Art, Maharashtra)
- Maganti Murali Mohan (Art, Andhra Pradesh)
- Mahendra Kumar Mishra (Literature and Education, Odisha)
- Mahendra Nath Roy (Literature and Education, West Bengal)
- Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (Literature and Education, Delhi)
- Mangala Kapoor (Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh)
- Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai (Art, Gujarat)
- Mohan Nagar (Social Work, Madhya Pradesh)
- Narayan Vyas (Others - Archaeology, Madhya Pradesh)
- Naresh Chandra Dev Varma (Literature and Education, Tripura)
- Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala (Social Work, Gujarat)
- Nuruddin Ahmed (Art, Assam)
- Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan (Art, Tamil Nadu)
- Padma Gurmet (Medicine, Ladakh)
- Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy (Medicine, Telangana)
- Pokhila Lekthepi (Art, Assam)
- Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore (Literature and Education, Karnataka)
- Prateek Sharma (Medicine, United States of America)
- Praveen Kumar (Sports, Uttar Pradesh)
- Prem Lal Gautam (Science and Engineering, Himachal Pradesh)
- Prosenjit Chatterjee (Art, West Bengal)
- Punniamurthy Natesan (Medicine, Tamil Nadu)
- R Krishnan (Posthumous) (Art, Tamil Nadu)
- R V S Mani (Civil Service, Delhi)
- Rabilal Tudu (Literature and Education, West Bengal)
- Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) (Others - Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh)
- Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar (Art, Maharashtra)
- Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar (Art, Tamil Nadu)
- Rajendra Prasad (Medicine, Uttar Pradesh)
- Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) (Others - Animal Husbandry, Telangana)
- Ramamurthy Sreedher (Others - Radio Broadcasting, Delhi)
- Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole (Duo) (Medicine, Chhattisgarh)
- Ratilal Borisagar (Literature and Education, Gujarat)
- Rohit Sharma (Sports, Maharashtra)
- S G Susheelamma (Social Work, Karnataka)
- Sangyusang S Pongener (Art, Nagaland)
- Niranjan Dass (Others - Spiritualism, Punjab)
- Sarat Kumar Patra (Art, Odisha)
- Saroj Mandal (Medicine, West Bengal)
- Satish Shah (Posthumous) (Art, Maharashtra)
- Satyanarayan Nuwal (Trade and Industry, Maharashtra)
- Savita Punia (Sports, Haryana)
- Shafi Shauq (Literature and Education, Jammu and Kashmir)
- Shashi Shekhar Vempati (Literature and Education, Karnataka)
- Shrirang Devaba Lad (Others - Agriculture, Maharashtra)
- Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar (Science and Engineering, Karnataka)
- Shyam Sundar (Medicine, Uttar Pradesh)
- Simanchal Patro (Art, Odisha)
- Sivasankari (Literature and Education, Tamil Nadu)
- Suresh Hanagavadi (Medicine, Karnataka)
- Swami Brahmdev (Social Work, Rajasthan)
- T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) (Trade and Industry, Karnataka)
- Taga Ram Bheel (Art, Rajasthan)
- Tarun Bhattacharya (Art, West Bengal)
- Techi Gubin (Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh)
- Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam (Art, Tamil Nadu)
- Tripti Mukherjee (Art, West Bengal)
- Veezhinathan Kamakoti (Science and Engineering, Tamil Nadu)
- Vempaty Kutumba Sastry (Literature and Education, Andhra Pradesh)
- Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) (Sports, Georgia)
- Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) (Art, Manipur)
