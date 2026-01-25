Actor Dharmendra, cricketers Rohit, Harman among Padma awardees: 131 chosen for honours on R-Day 2026 eve | Full list

The President of India has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards for the year 2026, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards, in that order after the highest honour Bharat Ratna which is not necessarily given every year. Actor Dharmendra passed away in 2025. (PTI)

These honours recognise exceptional service across diverse fields such as art, social work, public affairs, and medicine. The 2026 list includes 19 women, 16 posthumous awardees, and six individuals from the foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category.

The awards, announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026, will be formally presented by the President at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically held in March or April.

Padma Vibhushan awardees The five persons chosen for the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, are: Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol (posthumous), in the art category, Maharashtra; KT Thomas for public affairs, Kerala; N Rajam for art, Uttar Pradesh; P Narayanan, literature and education, Kerala, and VS Achuthanandhan (posthumous), public affairs, Kerala.

Recognised with Padma Bhushan Thirteen people get the Padma Bhushan, including:

Alka Yagnik (Art, Maharashtra)

Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Public Affairs, Uttarakhand)

Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy (Medicine, Tamil Nadu)

Mammootty (Art, Kerala)

Nori Dattatreyudu (Medicine, United States of America)

Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) (Art, Maharashtra)

S K M Maeilanandhan (Social Work, Tamil Nadu)

Shatavadhani R Ganesh (Art, Karnataka)

Shibu Soren (Posthumous) (Public Affairs, Jharkhand)

Uday Kotak (Trade and Industry, Maharashtra)

VK Malhotra (Posthumous) (Public Affairs, Delhi)

Vellappally Natesan (Public Affairs, Kerala)

Vijay Amritraj (Sports, United States of America) Padma Shri recipients The Padma Shri has been awarded to 113 individuals for distinguished service in their respective fields: