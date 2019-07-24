3 of Assam family missing after falling into river; rescue efforts on

Three members of a family have gone missing in Charaideo district of Assam after falling into a river.

According to the police, four members of the family, the parents and their son and daughter, fell into the Tawkak river in Sonari on Tuesday evening.

Authorities came to know about the incident on Wednesday morning following rescuing the 13-year-old girl. Efforts are underway to trace her parents and elder brother.

“The father, mother and son are still untraceable and rescue teams are at the site trying to locate them,” said Anand Mishra, superintendent of police of Charaideo district.

“The incident happened on Tuesday evening. The rescued girl is suffering from trauma and is undergoing medical treatment,” he added.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:24 IST