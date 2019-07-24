Today in New Delhi, India
3 of Assam family missing after falling into river; rescue efforts on

The incident occurred at the banks of Tawkak river in Charaideo district. The rescued girl is being treated for trauma. Death toll due to heavy rains have now risen to 70 people.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:24 IST
Children have been swept away by floodwaters and others killed in landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains in Assam. In a recent incident, three people have gone missing after they fell into Tawkak river in Charaideo, Assam. (AFP)

Three members of a family have gone missing in Charaideo district of Assam after falling into a river.

According to the police, four members of the family, the parents and their son and daughter, fell into the Tawkak river in Sonari on Tuesday evening.

Authorities came to know about the incident on Wednesday morning following rescuing the 13-year-old girl. Efforts are underway to trace her parents and elder brother.

“The father, mother and son are still untraceable and rescue teams are at the site trying to locate them,” said Anand Mishra, superintendent of police of Charaideo district.

“The incident happened on Tuesday evening. The rescued girl is suffering from trauma and is undergoing medical treatment,” he added.

