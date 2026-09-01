3 of kin, including 12-yr-old daughter die in Guwahati landslide, 1 rescued: Cop

Three members of a family died in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Tuesday morning after a landslide struck their house, police said, adding that one member was rescued from the debris and is undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Nagen Rajbongshi (44), his wife Sanu Rajbongshi (38), and their 12-year-old daughter, Meena Rajbongshi. (HT Sourced Photo)

The incident happened around 8am near Lakshmi Mandir in the Mathgharia area, where a portion of a hill collapsed and fell onto the house, trapping the family under the debris.

The district commissioner of Kamrup Metro, Swapneel Paul, said the family was staying near the hill and a massive stone fell onto their house, killing three persons on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Nagen Rajbongshi (44), his wife Sanu Rajbongshi (38), and their 12-year-old daughter, Meena Rajbongshi. Their 19-year-old son, Biplab Rajbongshi, was rescued, police said.

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Paul said the bodies were recovered by the security teams of the district disaster management department and sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.

“We are collecting more information about the incident and, as per the initial investigation, they were not having patta land there,” he said, adding that the district administration would examine the legality of habitations in vulnerable areas.

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Officials said heavy rain from Monday night could be the reason of landslide. Several parts of Guwahati are also disrupted due to waterlogging.