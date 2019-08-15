3 run over by train in selfie bid in Bihar’s Katihar

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:44 IST

Two young men and a teenager were crushed to death by the Seemanchal Express on Wednesday while they were allegedly performing dangerous stunts and clicking selfies on a railway bridge in Bihar’s Katihar district.

The incident took place on the Lalpul in Barauni-Katihar section of Northeast Frontier Railway.

The deceased have been identified as Shahjahan (28), Sarmajul Haq (24), and Shabuddin (15), residents of Dhwaja, Simaria and Ghushki villages, respectively, under Korha police station of Katihar district.

Three others had a narrow escape in the incident. They have been identified as Jan Mohammad, Matfur and Takseer.

Local residents said the six were often seen clicking selfies while walking on the bridge as speeding trains passed by. “Luck ran out for three of them today as they lost balance and came under the wheels of the speeding train. The other three survived by a whisker, as they clung on to the iron bars and saved their lives,” an eyewitness said.

Dilip Kumar Mishra , Katihar superintendent of police, rail (SRP), said, “We are trying to find out whether they were crushed while performing stunts or clicking selfies on the railway bridge. Bodies have been sent for autopsy.”

Two years ago, in 2017, Raushan Kumar and Sameer Choudhary, both class 10 students, were crushed by a speeding train on the same bridge while they were clicking selfies.

Early this month, administrative authorities in flood-ravaged Darbhanga, Madhubani and Muzzaffarpur had issued orders for the public to refrain from indulging in adventurous acts in flood waters, footbridges and railway bridges as such acts were claiming several lives regularly.

