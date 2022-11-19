Home / India News / 3 soldiers killed in J&K avalanche

3 soldiers killed in J&K avalanche

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol in north Kashmir’s Machil Kupwara sector on Friday, officials said.

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The avalanche hit the patrol near the Line of Control. The area had witnessed good snowfall recently.

“A snow slide struck a patrol party in Machhal Sector. Search and rescue operations undertaken,” a defense spokesperson said.

“Two soldiers stuck in the snow rescued and evacuated to Military Hospital Kupwara. Another soldier...was also evacuated to Military Hospital,” the spokesperson said, adding that the soldiers did not survive.

The deceased were later identified as Mukesh Kumar, Gaikwad Lakshma Rao and Souvik Hazra.

