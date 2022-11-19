3 soldiers killed in J&K avalanche

Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol in north Kashmir’s Machil Kupwara sector on Friday, officials said.

The avalanche hit the patrol near the Line of Control. The area had witnessed good snowfall recently.

“A snow slide struck a patrol party in Machhal Sector. Search and rescue operations undertaken,” a defense spokesperson said.

“Two soldiers stuck in the snow rescued and evacuated to Military Hospital Kupwara. Another soldier...was also evacuated to Military Hospital,” the spokesperson said, adding that the soldiers did not survive.

The deceased were later identified as Mukesh Kumar, Gaikwad Lakshma Rao and Souvik Hazra.