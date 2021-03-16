3 teenagers among 5 killed in Agra as septic tank caves in
Three teenagers and their uncle were among five people who were killed when a septic tank they were digging in Pratap Pura village of Agra district caved in on Tuesday evening, the district magistrate said.
The fifth person was a neighbour.
“The five deceased were involved in digging of septic tank when mud collapsed into the pit that had been dug. One person died on spot while four others were rushed to Emergency Ward of SN Medical College in Agra but were declared dead on arrival,” said District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh.
“The deceased were identified as brothers Hari Mohan (17), Anurag (14) and Avinash (16). All three were sons of Surendra Sharma. Their uncle Sonu Sharma (32) tried to save these three but died in the process. Yogesh Baghel (20) living in neighbourhood too died after being caught in the pit,” Singh said.
“The pit was being dug in house of Surendra Sharma who lost three of his sons and a brother in incident,” he said.
Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath has expressed grief over the tragedy and declared relief of ₹2 lakh to next kin of each of the deceased.
“After instructions from Chief Minister, compensation of ₹2 lakh is declared to next of kin of each of five deceased. The family of Sonu Sharma is to receive 5 lakhs under Kisan Durghatna Bima Yojna because land exists in his name,” the DM said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 teenagers among 5 killed in Agra as septic tank caves in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Bangladesh next week, 1st foreign trip since Covid-19 outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on 6G, quantum computing as India and Finland launch digital partnership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Ramgarh in J-K’s Samba district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: JP Nadda's jab at Mamata Banerjee over Batla House case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April to ‘unlock opportunities’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution in trans-boundary rivers in India-Bangladesh talks on water-sharing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt places new purchase order for 10 crore doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases showing upward trajectory after February 2, 2021: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel expresses concerns over vacancies in high courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai's daily Covid-19 case tally nears 2k-mark, Maharashtra sees 17,864 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel asks Centre to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox