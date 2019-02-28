3-year-old boy dies after father assaults him for being naughty

The parents of a three-year-old boy were arrested in connection with his death, with the police believing that they beat him and tortured him for naughtiness and disobedience.

The incident occurred in Malur town of Kolar district in Karnataka, on Sunday, according to Rohini Sepat, Superintendent of Police for Kolar district.

“The parents admitted the boy in the District Hospital on Sunday, but he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday,” Sepat said.

The boy’s body had several injury and cigarette burn marks.

The police suo moto took up the case and later asked the boy’s grandfather to file a complaint that his grandson had been killed by his son and daughter-in-law.

“Once we received the information, we questioned the doctors, who said the boy died of septicemia, which was caused by his injuries,” Sepat said.

When questioned, the boy’s parents , Harish, a driver, and Renuka, who runs a beauty parlour, confessed.

Harish is believed to have beaten the boy and stubbed cigarettes out on him, Sepat said.

“The mother, Renuka, has also been booked because she did not stop the assault and protect the child,” she added.

Harish and Renuka have been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

