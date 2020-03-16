30 years after 4 IAF men’s murder, JKLF’s Yasin Malik, 6 others charged

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:04 IST

A court in Jammu on Monday framed charges against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and six others allegedly involved in the killing of four unarmed Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in 1990 in Srinagar.

“Five of the seven accused were produced before the TADA Court today. The court has framed charges against all the seven accused including Yasin Malik and Showkat Bakshi, lodged in Tihar and Ambedkar Nagar jails respectively. Malik and Baskshi appeared via video-conferencing,” said additional public prosecutor Rakesh Singh who is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Copies of the charges have been sent to authorities at the Tihar and Ambedkar Nagar prisons Makshi and Bakshi are being held, he said.

“Yasin Malik and Showkat Bakshi pleaded not guilty and wanted trial. Five other accused also want trial. Now, the case will be listed on March 30,” he said.

On Saturday, the Terrorists and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court had said that there was enough prima-facie evidence for prosecuting Malik for involvement in the killing of the IAF officials.

Malik is the founder of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), which the Indian government banned in March 2019.

Yasin Malik is also facing trial for the kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed, daughter of then Unin Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in December 1989.

He is presently lodged in Tihar Jail at Delhi.

70 -year old Shalini Khanna, wife of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, who was one among four slain IAF personnel, hoped that justice will finally be done to her and families of three other IAF men.

“The charges should have been framed 30 years ago. Trial is yet to start and it is not an easy task (to get justice). We all are seeing what is being done in Nirbhaya’s case. However, it is better late than never. Yes, the development has rekindled hope of justice and I strongly believe that justice will be done to me, families of those killed and to Yasin Malik as well”.

“Yasin Malik not only murdered Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna but also murdered my mother-in-law, my father-in-law and my mother. Childhood of my two small children was lost and our happiness was snatched away in a second. This terrorist turned our world upside down,” Shalini Khanna had told Hindustan Times in September last year.

The attack on the IAF men took place on January 25, 1990 at Rawalpora, Srinagar when terrorist fired on them injuring 40 and killing four.

Malik is also accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of Dr Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and sister of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, for the release of five members of the JKLF.