3000 cops, dog squads, multiple frisking: Delhi preps amid government’s Kashmir move

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:43 IST

Authorities said on Tuesday they have boosted security across Delhi a day after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said as many as 3,000 additional personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed at airports, Metro stations, markets, bus terminals, railway stations and shopping malls in order to ensure law and order in the city.

While passengers at the airport and Delhi Metro stations were being frisked multiple times, police’s anti-sabotage teams and dog squads were scanning crowded places for any possible threats, officials said.

Officers said the enhanced security cover is likely to remain in force till Independence Day on August 15.

On Monday, security agencies confirmed that a multi-layer security ring was thrown around the national capital in the wake of scrapping of the article 370. Security of important government buildings in Delhi were also scaled up.

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik held a “high level” meeting on Monday with all the special commissioners of police, joint commissioners of police and the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs).

Delhi Police’s spokesperson Anil Mittal said all the DCPs were asked to sensitise station house officers (SHOs) to carry out intensive security and anti-sabotage checks at busy market places, shopping malls, inter-state bus terminals and railway stations.

“Our anti-terror Parakram vans have also been strategically placed across the city along with the additional deployment,” Mittal said.

Pratham Verma, general secretary of Confederation of East Delhi Retailers (CADR), said the SHOs sent messages on WhatsApp groups of market association seeking cooperation in security checks.

“All the vehicles entering markets are being thoroughly inspected. We are cooperating with the local police at our best and are sharing CCTV footages of the markets with police in the evening,” Verma said.

Apart from this, the Central Industrial Security Force also stepped up the vigil at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. A senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said they were asked on Monday to keep a strict watch on possible suspects who could create trouble after Article 370 was revoked.

“Our men in plainclothes are deployed inside the airport. Scanning the airport for any possible threats has been increased by many folds. Even men in uniform are not exempted of security checks. Our dog squads and bomb squad are regularly sweeping the airport,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Delhi airport) Sanjay Bhatia said they have put up additional bullet proof shields at the approach road.

“Our men are deployed in the forecourt and even in parking areas since yesterday. Anti-terror squad has been alerted and is on standby to tackle any untoward situation,” Bhatia said.

CISF also started double frisking passengers on Delhi Metro, a practice usually put in place around January 26 or close to Independence Day. “The additional arrangements will now remain in force till August 15,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said a red alert was put in place from 9am on Monday until further orders by the Delhi Police and security agencies.

“The red alert was imposed on orders of the security agencies. We had issued an alert through our social media handles to send out a message to commuters to keep some time in hand for the security checks that will get more stringent,” a senior Delhi Metro official said.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 12:33 IST