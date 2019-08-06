Political groups in Jammu call it ‘second freedom’ after 1947

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 02:25 IST

Celebrations broke out in Jammu after a Bill to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and a separate Bill to grant Union Territory status to Jammu and Kashmir, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Members of political parties were seen dancing, bursting crackers and distributing sweets on Jammu streets, hailing the decision by the BJP-led NDA government.

Members of BJP’s women’s wing led by former minister Priya Sethi distributed sweets and burst crackers.“Article 370 had to go someday. It was the BJP which had the courage to take this bold step.”

“The 70-year-old hegemony of Kashmiri politicians will end now both Jammu and Kashmir getting equal opportunities in employment and allocation of funds for development,” she said.

Activists of Dogra Front danced and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minster Amit Shah for taking “such a bold decision”.

“We, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, first got independence in 1947. After 72 years, we have got our second freedom. Now, Jammu will move to an era of progress and prosperity. It is also a tight slap on the face of the corrupt who had been siphoning off money provided by the central government for the development of the region,” said Ashok Gupta, president of the Dogra Front.

Students in Jammu University waved the tricolour to express their support for the decision.

“It is a historic day as Jammu and Kashmir has been integrated into the Union of India in the true sense. Article 370 was a wall a of hatred that prevented integration of J&K with India. Now, development will take place in Jammu with equal opportunities for everyone,” said a student, wishing to remain anonymous.

