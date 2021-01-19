3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest
- The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
Around 3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union will drive their tractors to Gazipur on the Delhi border on January 23 to participate in the kisan tractor parade on Republic Day in the national capital, the union said Tuesday.
“We have decided that 3,000 farmers will go to Gazipur border with their tractors to take part in the tractor parade being held on republic day. A 13-member committee will contact farmers across the district with an appeal to join the parade,” said Karam Singh, president Bharatiya Kisan Union, Uttarakhand
Farmers’ unions agitating for the repeal of three controversial farm laws have decided to hold the tractor parade on January 26 in a bid to pressure the government to withdraw legislations. Several farmers from US Nagar district have already joined other protesters at Gazipur and have been staying there to participate in the protests.
A meeting of the farmers was held in Bazpur on Monday to fine tune preparations for the tractor rally. It was also decided in the meeting that the committee will tour the district to ensure farmers’ participation with their tractors.
Ajit Pratap Randhawa, a farmer leader of Bazpur said, “Farmers will leave for Gazipur border on January 23 so that they can reach in time to join the tractor rally. We are holding meetings with farmers’ outfits in the district.”
On Monday the Supreme Court declined to pass any order on a plea by Delhi Police seeking injunction against farmers’ unions from causing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.
The top court said it was not for it to remind the authorities of their policing power by passing an order.
