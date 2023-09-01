Man found dead at Union minister’s Lucknow home, probe on

A 30-year-year old man Vinay Srivastva was found dead at Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s family house in Begariya Khal area under Thakurganj Police station of Lucknow early on Friday. Lucknow police are probing the mysterious death of a man at Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s family home in the city. (Representative image)

The victim is said to be a friend of minister Kaushal Kishore’s son Vikas Kishore and a pistol recovered from the scene of crime is said to be licensed in his name.

“An FIR is being registered after a complaint was filed by the deceased’s brother Vikas Srivastava who has alleged his brother was murdered,” said Rahul Raj, deputy commissioner of police, south district.

“The young man had injury marks on his head. A pistol has also been found,” Raj said, adding that the pistol is said to belong to Kishore, the minister’s son.

Also Read: Could not save him’: Union minister’s emotional appeal after losing son to alcohol

The sequence of events and reason for the murder is being ascertained, Raj said.

“Police and forensic teams have reached the spot. The licensed revolver was also recovered by the team and sent for examination,” the DCP said.

Initial investigation revealed that at least six persons had come to the minister’s son’s house on Thursday night and partied till late. What happened subsequently is still not clear.

“We are looking into the CCTV footage to investigate the matter,” said DCP.

According to Kishore, who is the minister of state for housing and urban affairs, his son was not present in the house when the incident took place. Kaushal said his son has been in Delhi since Thursday and will be reaching Lucknow soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON