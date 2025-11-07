30-year-old collapses and dies during water break in cricket match in Jhansi

TeaHe had just taken a break during a cricket match to drink some water. Little did he know that he would collapse and die moments later. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, and the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ravindra Ahirwar. The man was bowling in a cricket match and suddenly felt uneasy and unwell.(Unsplash/Representative)

Ahirwar, reportedly a resident of Nalganj in the Sipri Bazaar area, was employed as a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) development officer.

He was bowling in a cricket match and suddenly felt uneasy and unwell. To catch his breath, he took a break to have some water. However, he reportedly threw up thereafter and fell unconscious. According to NDTV, Ahirwar was rushed to a hospital by teammates, but was declared dead on arrival.

In perfect health, had tea before match

Ravindra's brother said he was in “perfect health” on the morning of his demise, and even had tea with his father before leaving for the cricket match at the Government Inter College (GIC) ground in Jhansi.

“This morning, after a long time, he woke up early and had tea with his father. After saying goodbye to his father, he went to the GIC ground to play cricket. About an hour after his departure, they learned that his health had deteriorated,” Ravindra's brother Arvind was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Ravindra had been an LIC development officer for two years was very passionate about his work and cricket, the brother further said.

While the exact cause behind his untimely death is still unknown, a medical expert reportedly said it could be cardiac arrest. According to Dr Sachin Mahor, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, the exact cause could only be known after the autopsy.

Witnesses recall how Ravindra died

Ravindra Ahirwar had just finished bowling a few overs when he felt uneasy and stopped mid match for some water. However, after he gulped down the drink he started vomitting, and later collapsed, witnesses present recalled.

At first, his teammates assumed it was dehydration, but then realised something was wrong when Ravindra didn't respond. The LIC officer was rushed to medical aid but couldn't survive.