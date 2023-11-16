close_game
close_game
News / India News / 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 02:33 AM IST

The quake occurred at a depth of 5 km and the location is approximately 140 km away from Dehradun, the capital city.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 2.01 am on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 2.01 am on Thursday. (Representative Image)
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 2.01 am on Thursday. (Representative Image)

The quake occurred at a depth of 5 km and the location is approximately 140 km away from Dehradun, the capital city.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 02:02:10 IST, Lat: 31.04 & Long: 78.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,India,” National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out