3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 2.01 am on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said. An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 2.01 am on Thursday. (Representative Image)

The quake occurred at a depth of 5 km and the location is approximately 140 km away from Dehradun, the capital city.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 02:02:10 IST, Lat: 31.04 & Long: 78.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,India,” National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

