31 Rohingyas stranded on India-Bangladesh border from Myanmar, says BSF

Thirty-one Rohingyas who are stranded on zero line between the India and Bangladesh international border in Tripura for past 72 hours, are from Rakhine State in Myanmar, said a Border Security Force (BSF) official.

After their preliminary questioning to know their identities on Monday, the BSF said most of them are from four districts of Rakhine State — Mandaw, Bhusidang, Maungdaw and Manandaw.

“We began the questioning today. Many more things like their names, age and also their route of journey are yet to be confirmed. So far, we came to know they are from Myanmar. The questioning will continue tomorrow,” said DIG of BSF CL Belwa.

The BSF provided them food,water and blankets on humanitarian ground as they are staying in the open. They are yet to receive instruction from Delhi on whether to accept them or not.

The 31 Rohingyas, including 16 children, were detained by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on January 18 and alleged that the BSF has been pushing them back to their country.

The BSF, however,denied the blame, saying that there is no breach of fence on the Indian side. In their counter reply, they accused the BGB to push them to the Indian side of the international border.

The matter remained unsolved even after two round of flag meetings. The expected third meeting could not be held today as none of the BGB officials turned up.

The ministry of home affairs ordered all the state governments to identify and monitor Rohingyas in 2017.

In 2018, around 62 Rohingyas were detained in Tripura.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 23:26 IST