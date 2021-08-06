321 pilgrims penalised in Haridwar, 68 held for violating religious sanctity at Ghats

As part of Operation Maryada, launched last month by the Uttarakhand police to rein in tourists and people creating nuisance at holy places, more than 300 people have been fined and 68 arrested so far in Haridwar, police officials said.

Initiated by Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar under Operation Maryada, police teams have been patrolling and keeping a watch at the Ganga Ghats and temple premises on anti-social elements who often hurt religious sentiments and aura of places of worship.

The DGP called for Operation Maryada after dozens of people were found smoking hookah, partying and creating a nuisance at night at Har-Ki-Pauri in July which created resentment among local priests, seers and the Ganga Sabha which manages the affairs of the sanctum sanctorum of the Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghats, saints and local people.

On Friday, on the festive occasion of Shravan Shivratri at Malviya Ghat near Har-Ki-Pauri, police caught 9 people who were creating a nuisance and arrested them under CrPC section 151. The arrested pilgrims hailed from Saharanpur, Panipat, Muzaffarnagar, and Mahendragarh Haryana.

Circle Officer City Abhay Pratap Singh said that the drive has been quite effective to rein in such anti-social elements who create nuisance and violate the religious sanctity and dignity of such places.

“A total of 321 people have been fined and 68 arrests have been made so far at Ganga Ghats. Even those who litter garbage or leave leftovers at the ghats are being sensitized and a penalty has been levied on 41 such people so far,” said Abhay Pratap.

Ganga Sabha has lauded the impact of Operation Maryada urging the police to continue it further so that everyone gets the message that no such nuisance or undignified act will be allowed and will be legally dealt with.

Ganga Sabha president Praveen Jha said that their volunteers through a public announcement system regularly urge pilgrims, devotees, tourists and visitors at Har-Ki-Pauri to adhere to decent behaviour and ensure the sanctity of the Ganga ghats.

Dharamshala Raksha Samiti general secretary Vikas Tiwari has also called Operation Maryada a success pointing out that a stern message is going to everyone through the legal action being taken against such violators.