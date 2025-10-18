32-foot Pushpak Viman and 2.8 million lamps: Ayodhya illuminated for grand Deepotsav

The temple city of Ayodhya is preparing for Deepotsav 2025, with 2.8 million lamps set to illuminate 56 ghats along the Sarayu River. The grand celebrations will attract locals and tourists alike, promising a visual spectacle rich in culture. A trial of a laser light show at the Ram ki Paidi, Naya Ghat, ahead of the Deepotsav, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab) Around 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers, and residents, are working to decorate the ghats ahead of the festivities, reported news agency ANI. A highlight of this year’s Deepotsav will be a 32-foot-tall Pushpak Viman installed at Ram Ki Paidi. The installation will depict scenes from the Ramayana, offering visitors an immersive experience of the epic.

Monks perform aarti on the banks of the Saryu river, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (PTI)

Authorities have implemented strict security and safety measures. Volunteers are provided ID cards and special T-shirts, and access to the ghats will be allowed only with proper identification. Food safety teams are also monitoring the festival areas.

Adding to the festive spirit, Saint Diwakaracharya Ji Maharaj called Diwali a special festival and urged people to adopt Swadeshi products. “Shri Ram has been seated in the grand Ram Temple after 500 years, and we have brought earthen lamps from local potters while making all necessary arrangements. This Diwali promises to be truly remarkable,” he told ANI.

A chariot carrying idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana and Lord Hanuman with other Hindu deities is seen during preparations for the ninth edition of the 'Deepotsav', amid the Diwali festivities, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

He added that the festival sees active participation not just from the saints but also from the people of Ayodhya and across India. Saints urge to adopt Swadeshi products As part of the celebrations, locals and saints in Ayodhya are encouraging everyone to use Swadeshi goods this Diwali. Speaking to the news agency, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj briefed on the morning rituals that began with lamps and mantras as devotees prepared for Diwali.

Ayodhya: Artisans prepare a boat carrying idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana during preparations for the ninth edition of the 'Deepotsav'. (PTI)