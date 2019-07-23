33-year-old shot dead in Mumbai’s Oshiwara flat

A 33-year-old man was shot dead inside his Oshiwara home on Monday. The shooter is yet to be identified. Residents said the victim, Vicky Gangji, was alone at home when he was shot in the chest.

Gangji stayed on the first floor of the Narmada Co-operative Housing Society — an apartment behind the Oshiwara police station — with his father, who had stepped out for a walk.

The police said the motive was unclear. “...there was only a single wound on his chest,” said Ganesh Shinde, DCP, adding the incident took place between 8.30 and 9pm.

The police said they are looking at footage from the CCTV camera of the building.

Residents reported seeing an unidentified man walking into the society around 8pm. “Gangji’s father had stepped out for an evening walk and was sitting by the gate. A laundryman approached him and told him Gangji was not opening the door,” said a neighbour. Gangji’s father then went home and opened the door to find his son lying dead on the floor.

Investigators suspect the killer knew about the routine of the family and could have planned the attack.

Gangji had got separated from his wife six months ago, said neighbours. Residents also complained of poor security. “There are five gates, but only two guards. The boundary wall is low, so it’s easy to scale it,” said Shehbaz Butt, a housewife. The society has seven buildings.

