42 injured, 10 critical as explosion triggers fire in Faridabad chemical factory

Gurugram: At least 42 people were injured, including three police personnel, with 10 in critical condition after an explosion at a chemical factory triggered a massive fire that ripped through an industrial unit in Sector 24 of Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday evening, officials said. The fire broke out at 4.15 pm at Kalkaji Lubricants, a chemical factory in the Mujesar industrial area, after sparks generated by a short circuit came into contact with chemical-filled drums, triggering a blast. (Representative photo)

According to police, the fire broke out at 4.15 pm at Kalkaji Lubricants, a chemical factory in the Mujesar industrial area, after sparks generated by a short circuit came into contact with chemical-filled drums, triggering a blast.

“Workers tried to control the fire, but the explosion caused flames to spread rapidly, engulfing a large section of the unit within minutes. The presence of oil and chemical drums inside the premises further intensified the blaze, making firefighting operations difficult,” an official said.

Fire brigade teams reached the site with seven fire tenders. “Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation is now under control. A police team has been deployed and an investigation is underway. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit, and due to the presence of chemicals the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the factory within minutes,” public relations officer of the Faridabad police Yashpal Yadav said.

“However, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation,” he added.

Health department officials said that 42 people sustained burn injuries. “Of these, 12 were admitted to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, while the rest were shifted to private hospitals. The condition of 10 workers remains critical,” doctors said.

Police said three police personnel were injured while assisting in firefighting and rescue operations. “Our team reached the spot and helped to evacuate workers trapped inside. Some policemen suffered burn injuries during the rescue,” a senior police officer said.

Police have begun questioning the factory owner and staff to verify compliance with fire safety and industrial safety norms. “The incident has once again raised serious concerns over safety standards in industrial units, especially those handling flammable chemicals,” an official said, stressing the need for stricter enforcement and regular safety audits to prevent such accidents.

Company officials were not available for comment till this copy was filed.