Navi Mumbai chemical unit fire spreads to four factories; no injuries

Navi Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in Navi Mumbai’s Pawane MIDC on Saturday and spread to four industrial units. Authorities said no injuries or fatalities were reported. Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 24, 2026:A massive fire broke out at a Chemical Company in the MIDC at Pawane area , in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, January 24, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The blaze erupted around 11:45 am at BetaChem Chemicals, located at Plot W-177 in the Pawane–Mahape MIDC zone. Officials said highly inflammable chemicals fuelled the fire, which quickly intensified and spread to neighbouring units, including Raigad Chemicals and two units of National Rubber. Several loud blasts were heard in the early stages of the incident, believed to be chemical drums bursting due to intense heat.

Thick plumes of black smoke rose over the Trans-Thane Creek industrial belt and were visible from several kilometres away, including the Sion–Panvel Highway and Palm Beach Road. The smoke drifted towards residential pockets of Koparkhairane and Ghansoli.

More than 10 fire engines and water tankers from the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade and MIDC fire stations in Pawane, Mahape, Koparkhairane, Shiravane, CIDCO and Vashi were pressed into service. Given the scale of the incident and the hazardous nature of the materials involved, the fire was classified as a Level III (major) emergency.

Firefighters used specialised chemical foam and continuous water jets to tackle the flames, while parallel cooling operations were carried out on surrounding structures to prevent further spread. Police evacuated workers from nearby plots as a precaution and cordoned off internal MIDC roads and stretches near the Mahape flyover to ensure unhindered movement of emergency vehicles.

“The fire that started at BetaChem Chemicals spread to four industrial units, including Raigad Chemicals and two National Rubber units. Firefighting teams and our personnel worked continuously to bring the situation under control,” said Adinath Budhwant, assistant commissioner of police.

“Fire engines from Koparkhairane, Shiravane and CIDCO were deployed in large numbers. The fire was fully brought under control in over three hours,” Budhwant added.

Traffic on the Thane–Belapur Road slowed temporarily due to poor visibility and rubbernecking, but eased later in the evening. By late afternoon, fire officials said the blaze had been contained to the four affected units, though it had not been fully extinguished. Cooling operations continued for several hours to eliminate residual heat and prevent reignition.

A strong chemical smell lingered in parts of Pawane village and nearby industrial areas, prompting authorities to advise residents, particularly those with respiratory ailments, to remain indoors as a precaution.

Officials said all workers present at the affected factories were evacuated safely and accounted for. No damage was reported to industrial units beyond the four affected facilities.

“The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established. Preliminary suspicion points to a short circuit or a chemical reaction during processing or transfer operations,” Budhwant said.

A detailed investigation will be carried out by the fire department, MIDC authorities and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) once the site is declared safe and cooling operations are completed.