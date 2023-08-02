Home / India News / 36 central, state govt sites faced hacking cases in first half of 2023: Data

36 central, state govt sites faced hacking cases in first half of 2023: Data

PTI |
Aug 02, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Over 4.29 lakh cyber security incidents pertaining to financial institutions occurred in first six months of the year.

As many as 36 websites of ministries and departments under the central and various state governments faced hacking incidents in the first six months of 2023, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Cyber security watchdog CERT-In tracked these incidents.(Getty Images/ Representational photo)
Cyber security watchdog CERT-In tracked these incidents.(Getty Images/ Representational photo)

Cyber security watchdog CERT-In tracked these incidents.

According to data shared by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha, a total of 1,12,474 cyber security incidents have been tracked by CERT-In.

"The government is continuously engaged in formulating policies and setting technical standards in the cyberspace to holistically ensure accessible internet and to mitigate threats & vulnerabilities in the cyberspace," Chandrasekhar said in a written reply.

As per the data, 36 websites of ministries and departments under the central and various state governments faced hacking incidents.

The minister also shared that over 4.29 lakh cyber security incidents pertaining to financial institutions occurred in the first half of 2023.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out