36 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel retired over ‘conduct’

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Thursday ordered the ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel citing a lack of performance and involvement in corruption and anti-social activities.

A J&K administration spokesperson said the move was part of efforts to make the Union Territory (UT)’s police department more efficient.

“These personnel conducted their duties in ways unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct,” the spokesperson said, adding that the exercise was conducted as part of regular scrutiny of records of officials who cross benchmarks of age/service period in line with Article 226(2) of J&K civil service regulations.

“These employees were found involved in illegal activities, remained unauthorizedly absent from duties for a considerable period, underperformed, penalized in departmental enquiries and some of them found involved in corruption cases, facing serious criminal charges, and had doubtful integrity,” the spokesperson further said.

A review committee had found the performance and conduct of these employees unsatisfactory and against public interest, said the spokesperson.

According to officials familiar with the matter, over three dozen officials have been removes from various administration branches so far on account of anti-national activities.