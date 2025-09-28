36 killed, several critical in crush at Vijay’s rally in TN

At least 36 people, including six children and 16 women, died and dozens more were critically injured in a stampede at actor Vijay’s political rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Saturday evening, as a crowd double the permitted size broke through barricades in sweltering heat. Vijay addressing the gathering of thousands in Karur before the stampede broke out on Saturday. (ANI)

State health minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the number of fatalities outside the Karur district government hospital, where most victims were brought dead. More than 50 others sustained severe injuries in the crush at Velusamypuram on the Karur-Erode highway.

“Most deaths were mainly because of suffocation,” a doctor at Karur district hospital said, as medical facilities across the district were overwhelmed with hundreds of casualties rushed to both government and private hospitals.

The tragedy unfolded around 8PM when the surging crowd of over 60,000—double the police-permitted 30,000—broke past barricades as Vijay appeared on stage. Many victims were women and children who had travelled from across western Tamil Nadu to see Vijay, a Tamil cinema icon.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin late on Saturday left for the town roughly 400km south of Chennai, as he announced ₹10 lakh ex gratia to the families of those dead and ₹1 lakh for those injured.

The government also announced a commission to be headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the circumstances that led to the stampede, Stalin said.

The CM directed collectors of Tiruchi, Salem, and Dindigul to go to Karur and co-ordinate relief works.

People had started gathering at the venue since early afternoon, with many standing for over six hours in oppressive heat with little access to drinking water or shade, officials said. Vijay’s arrival later than expected left many exhausted.

P Sivasankari, a young woman from Namakkal, watched her neighbour collapse as the crowd surged forward. “We shouted for help, but no one could move. People fell on top of each other. We could not breathe,” she told us over the phone.

A student from Karur, who did not give his name, recounted losing a friend in the melee. “It all happened in seconds,” he said.

A bereaved father, who had brought his 12-year-old daughter to see Vijay, told a TV channel outside one of the hospitals: “She just fainted. We thought she would be fine. But when we found her again, she was gone.”

Even as the actor addressed the massive gathering from his campaign vehicle, he halted his speech mid-way when party workers raised alarm about people fainting. He threw water bottles from his vehicle, announced that a child had gone missing, and urged police to come forward to help before abruptly ending his address sensing the chaos.

“There was such chaos that ambulances could not reach on time to take those who had fainted or were trampled to the hospital,” officials said. “People were carrying those who had fainted on their backs into ambulances,” an eyewitness told HT over the phone.

A farmer from Namakkal, waiting for news of his injured wife,told a local news channel: “They made us wait like cattle. No water, no shelter. Then when Vijay came, everyone pushed. Who will take responsibility now?”

In a statement issued hours after the tragedy, Vijay said his “heart is shattered”.

“I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” he said in a post on the party’s X handle.

By nightfall, hospitals in Karur were overwhelmed with casualties streaming in from the venue, officials said.

Health minister Subramanian said the state was coordinating deployment of 24 doctors from Tiruchi, 20 from Salem, and five from Dindigul, with local facilities were overwhelmed.

The government announced it would cover all medical expenses, instructing that no charges be levied on patients at private hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences, posting on X: “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones.”

Governor RN Ravi expressed deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives, including children, and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke with the CM and the governor to take stock of the situation following the stampede in the state, people aware of the matter said.

“Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the minister said in a post on X.