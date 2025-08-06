36-year-old man dies by suicide after killing his 3 daughters in Tamil Nadu

A 36-year-old man died by suicide after murdering his three daughters with a sickle on Monday night in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, police said on Tuesday, adding that they suspected his inability to pay his debts to have contributed to his decision. A 36-year-old man died by suicide after murdering his three daughters with a sickle on Monday night in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district (File photo)

The man was a farmer who resided with his wife, three daughters (8, 6 and 5 years old) and a one-year-old son in Rasipuram taluk, police said.

“Last night, while his three daughters were sleeping, he used a sickle to cut their necks before consuming pesticide,” said the investigating officer in Rasipuram, who did not wish to be named. “His wife and son were in another room.” The officer added that the wife had tried to enter the room upon hearing screams, but was reportedly unable to do so. “He had a house loan of more than ₹13.5 lakh. He had also borrowed money through his mother and sister from various cooperatives and women self-help groups and he was unable to repay,” he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. Police sent the four bodies to Namakkal Government Hospital for post-mortem, they added.