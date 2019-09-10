38 get training in shrimp farming

india

The two-day training programme on ‘Best Management Practices (BMPs) for Shrimp Farming’ organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded here on Tuesday.

As many as 38 trainees from various districts of Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana took part.

The training programme was organised to acquaint aspiring stakeholders and shrimp farmers about BMPs to produce export quality shrimp for long term sustainability of shrimp farming industry in the state.

Head of the department of agriculture aquaculture Meera D Ansal said, “Being a ‘high cost high risk’ aquaculture activity, the existing huge potential of shrimp farming industry in Punjab can only be realised if every shrimp farmer adheres to strict bio-security guidelines and BMPs, addressing all food security concerns and international export standards.

Course coordinator Prabjeet Singh said complete technical know-how with respect to vannamei shrimp farming was given to participants, starting from pond construction, pond preparation, bio-security measures, BMPs in respect to seed source/quality, water quality management, feeding management, health management and processing/value addition.

Assistant professors, department of aquatic environment, Anuj Tyagi and Naveen Kumar coordinated the technical sessions. They sensitised the trainees about the importance of bio-security and health management in producing pathogen and chemical free export quality shrimp.

College of Fisheries dean KS Sandhu advised the farmers to follow scientific recommendations strictly to prevent any untoward incidence of disease outbreak, which can turn a potential industry into a night mare.

He asked the farmers to be in touch with experts for technical backup for optimised utilisation of their saline resources for socio-economic gains through aquaculture.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 22:41 IST