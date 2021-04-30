3rd phase Covid vaccination From May 1: Many states not ready, limited drive at private hospitals

From May 1, the third phase of the vaccination in which people between the age of 18 and 44 years will be inoculated, will officially begin in the country. However, many states are not beginning the drive as state government hospitals do not have adequate doses of vaccines to start the next phase of the vaccination immediately. The drive will start in days to come, the governments have informed asking people to be patient.

Here is all you need to know about the 3rd phase vaccination drive

> Registration for the third phase of vaccination on cowin.gov.in began on April 28. Online booking is mandatory in this phase to book vaccine appointments in state government and private hospitals.

> Both Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield will be available in this phase.

> People will be able to know which vaccine is available where, as the hospitals will display the vaccine name and prices on Cowin website. The prices will also be displayed. If a hospital has both the vaccines, then that information will also be displayed.

Apollo Hospitals to start limited Covid vaccination in some cities tomorrow

> Though the third phase officially begins from May 1, actual slot booking will begin once the state government and private hospitals open their facilities on Co-win.

> Uttar Pradesh has said it will start the vaccination for the 18-44 age group on May 1 in seven districts that have more than 9,000 active cases. The districts include Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly.

> Fortis healthcare said it would commence vaccination for 18+ in all its centres in North India, PTI reported. "Fortis centres in other cities will commence vaccination as soon as supplies are made available by the authorities," a statement said.

> Apollo Hospital too said it will begin vaccination in a limited way on May 2. “The vaccination programme will begin with limited quantities and be ramped up in the weeks ahead. Apollo hospitals will be organizing special camps for corporates. The vaccines would be priced as per the guidelines issued by the central government,” a statement read.

> In this phase, vaccines will be free at Central government hospitals. Doses will also be free in states which have announced free vaccination.

> To get inoculated at private vaccination centres, people will have to pay. One dose of Covishield is being sold to private hospitals at ₹600, while the price for one dose of Covaxin is ₹1,200. The vaccination charge at private hospitals will be calculated based on this.