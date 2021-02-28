2nd phase vaccination from tomorrow: Here is your checklist
Senior citizens and people having some health conditions are eligible to register themselves for receiving vaccination from March 1. The drive will begin at 9am, after which people falling under these categories will be able to register themselves on the Co-Win app. People will be able to choose their vaccination centres, but not the vaccine that they get. There will be two doses, which will be administered in a gap of 28 days.
What can you do on www.cowin.gov.in self-registration module?
> Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)
> Selection of Vaccination centre of convenience
> Schedule vaccination date as per slot availability at a centre
> Reschedule Vaccination date
How will you register yourself?
> Log on to www.cowin.gov.in
> Enter a valid mobile number. Click on the “Get OTP” button.
> OTP is sent to the phone number via SMS
> Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify” button.
> You will be directed to the 'registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof. The ID number has to be inserted in the specific field. The gender, date of birth of the person has to be specified. Aadhar Card/Letter Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN card, NPR smart card, pension document with a photograph will be accepted as ID.
> The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on 'yes', 'no'
> Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register” button at the bottom right.
Account details
> Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details”
> A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on “Add More” button at the bottom right side of the page
> There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment', clicking on which the system navigates to the "book appointment for vaccination" page.
> Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code from the dropdowns.
> Date and availability will also be displayed.
> Click on the 'book' button. On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.
> Once the Appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day.
> For this, re-login to “Citizen Registration” module; with your already registered mobile number.
> After the first dose, the booking of the second dose will be done automatically.
The vaccine doses to be administered from tomorrow have been procured by the Centre. State governments will not have to bear any cost. Private facilities can charge a maximum of ₹250 per dose ( ₹150 for vaccination and ₹100 as operational charge). Private hospitals have been asked to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of the National Health Authority (NHA). Payment gateway for the same is being enabled by NHA on their website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stress key reason for teachers to quit job before, during pandemic: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd phase vaccination from tomorrow: Here is your checklist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces': Farooq Abdullah
- “I want the Congress party to be strong. I want the Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health Minister lauds contributions of medical professionals in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 2nd highest mean maximum temperature for Feb since 1901
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appreciating BJP's work ethics, Rashid Alvi says Congress must work 24/7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress faces uphill battle in poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8,293 new cases in Maharashtra as Covid-19 spike continues amid lockdown, curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre to begin live monitoring for toll-plazas to measure queues, waiting time
- The live monitoring system will measure the ‘Daily Congestion Index’ for each plaza as well as the overall congestion across the national highway network.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New agriculture reform laws death warrant for farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Kejriwal said all the previous governments cheated farmers on their demand for an appropriate price for their crops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rename Congress as Godsevadi Congress Party, Hindu Mahasabha taunts Sonia Gandhi
- Former corporator Babulal Chaurasiya who joined the Congress recently, used to be an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dream of Kolkata': Piyush Goyal on 'world-class' Noapara-Dakshineswar metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Covid-19 vaccine third phase starts tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox