2nd phase vaccination from tomorrow: Here is your checklist

Senior citizens and people having some health conditions are eligible to register themselves for receiving vaccination from March 1. The drive will begin at 9am, after which people falling under these categories will be able to register themselves on the Co-Win app. People will be able to choose their vaccination centres, but not the vaccine that they get. There will be two doses, which will be administered in a gap of 28 days.

What can you do on www.cowin.gov.in self-registration module?

> Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)

> Selection of Vaccination centre of convenience

> Schedule vaccination date as per slot availability at a centre

> Reschedule Vaccination date

How will you register yourself?

> Log on to www.cowin.gov.in

> Enter a valid mobile number. Click on the “Get OTP” button.

> OTP is sent to the phone number via SMS

> Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify” button.

Heres how one can register on the app.





> You will be directed to the 'registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof. The ID number has to be inserted in the specific field. The gender, date of birth of the person has to be specified. Aadhar Card/Letter Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN card, NPR smart card, pension document with a photograph will be accepted as ID.

> The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on 'yes', 'no'

> Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register” button at the bottom right.

Account details

> Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details”

> A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on “Add More” button at the bottom right side of the page

> There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment', clicking on which the system navigates to the "book appointment for vaccination" page.

> Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code from the dropdowns.

How to search a vaccination centre in your locality





> Date and availability will also be displayed.

> Click on the 'book' button. On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

A message will confirm that the appointment has been successful. This message needs to be downloaded and produced at the vaccination centre.





> Once the Appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day.

> For this, re-login to “Citizen Registration” module; with your already registered mobile number.

> After the first dose, the booking of the second dose will be done automatically.

The vaccine doses to be administered from tomorrow have been procured by the Centre. State governments will not have to bear any cost. Private facilities can charge a maximum of ₹250 per dose ( ₹150 for vaccination and ₹100 as operational charge). Private hospitals have been asked to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of the National Health Authority (NHA). Payment gateway for the same is being enabled by NHA on their website.