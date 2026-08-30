3-year-old tied to chair, assaulted at Delhi playschool, attendant held: Police

A 35-year-old playschool attendant was arrested for allegedly subjecting a three-year-old boy to severe physical abuse after tying him to a chair at a playschool in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur earlier this month, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered on Friday after the boy’s father lodged a complaint, with police naming four school officials (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma/ Representational)

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A case was registered on Friday after the boy’s father lodged a complaint, with police naming four school officials, including the director, principal, teacher and attendant, as accused. The teacher, 30, has been asked to join the investigation, while the roles of the director and principal are being probed, police said.

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Police said the matter came to light after the parents noticed behavioural changes and physical injuries on the child. “The toddler had been scared of visiting the washroom for several days, remained agitated, and cried uncontrollably through the night. He also had some bruises on his face and arms,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The child’s parents then took him to an ENT specialist, who found severe swelling in both ear canals and suspected physical assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The child’s parents then took him to an ENT specialist, who found severe swelling in both ear canals and suspected physical assault. {{/usCountry}}

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“When the father, an advocate, approached the school administration requesting CCTV footage, the staff initially cited technical glitches and deferred his request. Upon returning the following day, school officials allegedly demanded ₹1,500 to show the footage. After paying the amount, the family viewed the recordings, which captured acts of physical violence,” the officer said.

In the footage, the toddler is seen being pulled by his ears, tied to a chair for hours, kicked and repeatedly struck, an officer said.

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The student’s family then approached the police on Friday, after which police reached the school premises, seized the CCTV DVR and subsequently registered an FIR, a senior police officer associated with the case said.

Police added that staff members attempted to blame the child and found fault in his behaviour to justify the physical abuse.

The child was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital for a comprehensive medical examination. “There were abrasions on his face and arms. It’s mentioned in his medical examination documents,” the officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the attendant was arrested. “The teacher has been asked to join the probe and the role of the playschool’s director and principal is being investigated,” the officer said.

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