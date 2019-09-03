4,000 stations under railways’ free Wi-Fi network, Tinsukia in Assam latest

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:14 IST

Tinsukia Railway station in Assam has become the 4000th station in the country to have free public Wi-Fi on Sunday. With average of 83 stations per day, the Wi-Fi plan was rolled out in 1000 stations in a record time of 12 days by RailTel, a PSU of Indian Railways.

RailTel is implementing two of the six Indian Railways projects that are part of 100-day agenda of the Union government. The project other than providing Wi-Fi networks, is to test a new signalling technology that will improve safety and increase capacity by reducing the distance between two trains.

“The journey started from Mumbai Central in January 2016 and in coming few weeks all stations (except the halt stations) will have fast and free Railwire Wi-Fi. What seemed to be a formidable target at the beginning, is now achievable due to the dedication of the RailTel team, our partners and support from Indian Railways,” said Puneet Chawla, CMD RailTel.

Free Wi-Fi services to passengers are being provided under ‘RailWire’- the retail Broadband initiative of RailTel catering to Enterprises, SMEs and homes. Designed to offer users the best internet experience, RailWire Wi-Fi will be available to any user who has a smartphone with working mobile connection for KYC considerations.

Free access to high speed Wi-Fi is aimed at bridging the digital divide between rural and urban India.

Indian Railways is the largest public transport of the nation and Railway stations are the melting pots of whole cross section of the society.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 11:13 IST