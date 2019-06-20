Today in New Delhi, India
4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Maharashtra’s Satara district

The quake struck at around 7:47 am with the depth of 10 km. No casualties have been reported so far.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Satara, Maharashtra
earthquake,Satara district,Maharashtra
An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The quake struck at around 7:47 am with the depth of 10 km.

No casualties have been reported so far.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 10:23 IST

