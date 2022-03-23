4 children die in U.P. after eating Candy; probe on

Four children, including three siblings, died after consuming toffees found lying on the roadside in east UP’s Kushi Nagar district on Wednesday morning, said senior police officials.

According to police, the incident was reported from Sisar Gurmiya village under Kasya police station limits. At around 7 am, the children found toffees lying by the roadside along with some money. The children fell ill after consuming the toffees and were rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

The deceased children were identified as Kumari Manjan, 7, her younger sister Kumari Sweety, 5, her brother Samar, 3, and one Aarush, 6, living in their neighborhood.

Additional director general (ADG) of police, Gorakhpur, Akhil Kumar and deputy inspector general (DIG), Gorakhpur J Ravinder Goud visited the spot and met the victims’ families.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took serious note of the incident and directed officials concerned to provide the necessary help to the victims’ families and probe the incident.

Goud said the children were from the Mushar tribe. He added that the doctors initially suspected food poisoning as the cause of the deaths but further investigation was underway.

Kushi Nagar Superintendent of police , Sachindra Patel, said samples of the toffees consumed by the children had been collected by a team of forensic experts and they were examining whether it was a food poisoning case or the toffees were intentionally laced with some poisonous substance.

Police were investigating the matter thoroughly, he added.