Home / India News / 4 dead, 20 injured in chemical factory blast in Surat

4 dead, 20 injured in chemical factory blast in Surat

india news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 05:47 PM IST

Police said a rise in temperature of the chemical could be one of the reasons behind the blast but details will be available only after the forensic report is submitted and the investigations are completed

The blast occurred in the Anupam Rasayan India Limited factory located in Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

Four workers died and 20 others injured after a massive blast took place in a container storing hazardous chemicals in Surat city around 10.30pm on Saturday, police said.

The mishap occurred in the Anupam Rasayan India Limited factory located in Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area, said Surat in-charge chief fire officer, Basant Pareek.

“We recovered one body yesterday night from the factory premises and three other dead bodies were recovered today morning from the same site. Twenty others have suffered injuries and are being treated in a hospital,” police inspector D V Baldania of Sachin GIDC police station said on Sunday.

He said that based on the statements of the victims, it seemed that high temperature of the chemical could have led to the blast. More details will be available only after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is submitted and other investigations are completed.

“The exact reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained. The container was filled with a chemical that would have led to the explosion. A rise in temperature could be one of the reasons behind the blast but we need to wait for more details,” said Pareek.

