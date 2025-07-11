4 dead as truck falls into gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Agrapani Chata

A truck carrying borewell machinery and labourers met with an accident, reportedly killing at least four people near Madhya Pradesh's Agrapani Chata area on Friday. Additional police personnel and ambulances have been deployed to the spot to assist the search and rescue operations.(Unsplash/ representational)

According to the police, the truck, after losing balance, went out of control and fell into a 60-foot-deep gorge, TOI reported.

Local residents informed the police, after they came across the toppled truck during the early hours of Friday.

The police recovered four dead bodies from the debris of the accident. Two individuals were critically injured and admitted to the Kukdoor Community Health Centre.

More bodies were feared trapped underneath the debris and were yet to be recovered. A rescue team reached the site, and efforts are underway to extract those trapped, according to a United News of India report.

Authorities were working to confirm the identities of the deceased and ascertain the exact number of passengers in the vehicle, said the TOI report.

Police believe the incident might have occurred late at night, given the condition of the vehicle and the surroundings. Further investigation is ongoing and details are awaited.

In an unrelated incident, an unusually long 40-hour traffic snarl claimed at least three lives on state's Indore-Dewas highway, stretching for about eight kilometers.

The massive congestion took place between June 26 and 27 with with over 4000 vehicles stuck in the chaos, with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) attributing the delay to a 10-day crusher unit strike.

Due to the unfinished work, drivers on the highway were caught in the traffic disruption.

The deceased included 62-year-old Kamal Panchal from Indore, 55-year-old Balram Patel from Shujalpur and 32-year-old Sandeep Patel from Gari Pipalya village.