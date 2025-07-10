Truck loaded with liquor falls into crater in Gurugram as road caves in due to rain | Video

A truck fell into a massive crater in Gurugram on Wednesday night as a road caved in due to intense rains in Delhi-NCR. The incident, which occurred around 10:30 PM on Wednesday on Southern Peripheral Road, severely impacted the area's traffic. A truck loaded with beer stuck in a caved-in portion of the road on the Southern Peripheral Road near Sector-74A in Gurugram.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The truck was carrying liquor and suddenly plunged into a crater that had formed moments earlier. Overturned, it remained lodged in the crater since the collapse, and the video went viral on social media.

The driver escaped the incident with minor injuries and recorded his statement with the police.

The collapse was triggered by an accumulation of water following unprecedented rainfall in the area. The affected section of the road had reportedly undergone maintenance work related to the sewage pipeline. The caving incident has prompted a detailed technical inspection, a report of which is awaited.

Unprecedented rainfall in Gurugram

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram recorded 133 mm of rainfall in 12 hours on Wednesday, with over 103 mm falling within just 90 minutes.

Due to the rainfall and waterlogging, several roads in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly those passing through Gurugram, saw severe congestion.

Waterlogging remained a major issue in several areas, including Basai, Golf Course Extension Road, Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda Road, and residential colonies. The city was at a standstill by Thursday morning.

The Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was among the worst affected, with submerged road surfaces and submerged underpasses.

Subhash Chowk saw accumulated water levels rise to 2.5 feet, leaving commuters stranded in traffic until 2:00 am. Authorities issued advisories urging commuters to work from home or avoid unnecessary travel.

"Waterlogging has been reported at many places across Gurugram due to heavy rain since last night. Traffic jams with movement disruption may take more than usual time to commute," the Gurugram traffic police said in a social media post.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Gurugram and surrounding NCR regions, forecasting continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.