4 get 5-yr-jail for ragging, abetting suicide of 18-year-old
A district court in Bhopal on Friday sentenced four women to five years in prison after holding them guilty of ragging and abetment of suicide of an 18-year-old girl in 2013, said a government advocate.
Additional district judge Anil Ranjan Samadhiya pronounced the judgement against Nidhi Magre(27), Deepti Solanki(28), Kirti Gaur(28) and Divyanshi Sharma(27) under section 306 (abetment of suicide). The court also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on each of them. “With promising dreams, talented and competent children go to universities, colleges and schools. But end their lives due to the torture of ragging...,” the judge observed.
Government advocate Khalid Qureshi said, “One of the faculty member Manish Gupta was acquitted by the court.”
Talking about the case, Qureshi said, “A second-year Bachelor of Pharmacy student of RKDF College in Bhopal died by suicide on August 6, 2013. Police had recovered a suicide note in which she blamed four seniors and a faculty member for harassing her.”
“The 4 seniors used to force her to complete their assignments . The girl complained to the faculty but no action was taken. When the four came to know about it, they had started mentally torturing her. Upset with this, the girl committed suicide,” he added.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US panel urges India to allow peaceful protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traffic snarls across states as farmers block key highways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 get 5-yr-jail for ragging, abetting suicide of 18-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks with China to continue: Jaishankar on LAC standoff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical tourism to India on the up as Covid impact ebbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internet at Delhi borders snapped again, for 24 hrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Chakka jam’ passes off largely peacefully
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intervention by PM Modi may resolve farm bills issues, says Sharad Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Munawar Faruqui released from Indore central jail on late Saturday night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police wait for Google to help them trace creators of ‘toolkit’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Exercise caution': Pawar's piece of advice to Tendulkar amid farmers' stir
- Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Centre for dragging Bharat Ratna awardees in its campaign.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, Congress name candidates for civic body bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture ministry frames heritage bylaws for Puri’s Jagannath Temple
- The NMA released the draft bylaws under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act (AMASR), 2010, for Jagannath Temple and its subsidiary shrines, defining various zones for their conservation and periphery development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox