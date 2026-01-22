Edit Profile
    4 Army soldiers killed, 9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Doda: Report

    Updated on: Jan 22, 2026 2:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Four soldiers killed, nine injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, reports PTI news agency, citing officials. An official statement from the Indian Army was awaited on the incident.

    Representative: Security personnel deployed at Bhaderwah and its adjoining areas, in Doda on Tuesday. (ANI video grab/File)
    This comes days after two army porters slipped to death close to the Line of Control in Gulmarg sector.

    The porters, who were on way to Anita Post in Gulmarg sector, slipped into a deep gorge on January 8, an earlier HT report had quoted an official as saying. Search and rescue operation was launched to trace the missing porters and their bodies were recovered two days later.

    The deceased were identified as Layaqat Ahmad Deedard, 27, and Ishfaq Ahmad Khatana, 33, of Chandoosa Baramulla.

    In May last year, three Army personnel died after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

    The accident took place around 11.30 am on May 4 near Battery Chashma when the Army truck, part of a convoy heading from Jammu to Srinagar along National Highway 44, lost control.

    The deceased have been identified as Sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur, according to PTI news agency. Their bodies are being recovered from the gorge.

