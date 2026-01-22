4 Army soldiers killed, 9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Doda: Report
4 Army soldiers killed, 9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Doda: Report
Four soldiers killed, nine injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, reports PTI news agency, citing officials. An official statement from the Indian Army was awaited on the incident.
This comes days after two army porters slipped to death close to the Line of Control in Gulmarg sector.
The porters, who were on way to Anita Post in Gulmarg sector, slipped into a deep gorge on January 8, an earlier HT report had quoted an official as saying. Search and rescue operation was launched to trace the missing porters and their bodies were recovered two days later.
The deceased were identified as Layaqat Ahmad Deedard, 27, and Ishfaq Ahmad Khatana, 33, of Chandoosa Baramulla.
In May last year, three Army personnel died after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.
The accident took place around 11.30 am on May 4 near Battery Chashma when the Army truck, part of a convoy heading from Jammu to Srinagar along National Highway 44, lost control.
The deceased have been identified as Sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur, according to PTI news agency. Their bodies are being recovered from the gorge.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More