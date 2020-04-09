4 Indian pilots training in Russia go into isolation

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:32 IST

Four Indian pilots currently being trained in Russia for the Gaganyaan manned space mission have gone into self-isolation purely as a precautionary measure following the detection of nine Covid-19 cases in the Russian space agency, people familiar with developments said on Wednesday. The pilots from the Indian Air Force are all in good health and the self-isolation was part of the standard procedures for dealing with the situation, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity. There was no official word from the Indian side. The pilots began their training in February. Routine activities at the Russian facility have been temporarily suspended.