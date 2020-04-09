e-paper
4 Indian pilots training in Russia go into isolation

The pilots from the Indian Air Force are all in good health and the self-isolation was part of the standard procedures for dealing with the situation, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:32 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Routine activities at the Russian facility have been temporarily suspended.
         

Four Indian pilots currently being trained in Russia for the Gaganyaan manned space mission have gone into self-isolation purely as a precautionary measure following the detection of nine Covid-19 cases in the Russian space agency, people familiar with developments said on Wednesday. The pilots from the Indian Air Force are all in good health and the self-isolation was part of the standard procedures for dealing with the situation, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity. There was no official word from the Indian side. The pilots began their training in February. Routine activities at the Russian facility have been temporarily suspended.

Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to ₹75,000 crore to revive growth
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘No intention of slowing down training and readying of people’: Mahender Nath Pandey
Covid-19 update: Govt issues advisory to stem social stigma
With no transport, lockdown exemption a damp squib in Bengal’s bidi hub
Covid-19: With 5 new cases and 1 death, Dharavi remains in red zone
New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening
