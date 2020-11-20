4 Jaish terrorists gunned down in J&K encounter

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 05:34 IST

Four terrorists affiliated with the Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu district, security officials said on Thursday.

Two policemen of the Special Operations Group were injured in the exchange of fire, the officials said.

The encounter broke out at around 4.50 am at Ban toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar highway following specific input, Jammu zone inspector general of police Mukesh Singh said.

“A truck ferrying the terrorists was checked at the toll plaza because we had intelligence inputs. The driver fled from the spot and as soon as a joint team of police and CRPF officials started checking the vehicle, they met with heavy firing,” Singh said.

The terrorists also lobbed grenades on security forces, he said. “The truck caught fire after few grenades exploded inside it,” Singh said.

“In the exchange of fire, four terrorists were eliminated and two constables were injured. The area is now being sanitised,” he said.

The injured constables have been identified as Kuldeep Raj (32) of Akhnoor in Jammu district and Mohammad Ishaq Malik (40) of Neel Qasim Banihal in Ramban district. They have been admitted in GMC Jammu with bullet injuries and their condition is said to be stable, the official said.

Several incriminating materials and ammunition, including eleven AK-47 rifles, three pistols, 29 live grenades, six UBGL grenades, mobile phones, compass, pithy bags, were recovered from the slain terrorists, he added.

The four terrorists were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the IGP said. “It appeared that they were given a task to carry out a major terror strike, “ he added.

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the terrorists had infiltrated from across the international border in Jammu region before boarding a Kashmir bound truck on Pathankot-Jammu national highway the preceding night. “However, forces eliminated them in a swift operation,” the official said.

The Jammu IGP said that since the announcement of the schedule for District Development Council (DDC) polls, security forces have been receiving intelligence inputs of possible infiltration by Pakistan-based terrorists.

“For the last few days, Pakistan has increased attempts to infiltrate militants into this side and to disturb the elections for which the process is on. In this context, Jammu Police and security forces have done a good job by neutralising four Pakistanis (militants). Their aim was to come to Kashmir to disturb the election process,” Singh said.

In Srinagar, IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the four terrorists were on their way to the Kashmir valley to disturb the DDC polls scheduled later this month, as Pakistan has been trying to cause trouble in the political process.

DDC polls will be held from November 28 to December 22. Results will be declared on December 22.

These polls will be the first major political activity in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution and split it into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

