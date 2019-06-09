4 killed, 5 injured, as 50-yr-old wall collapses in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

At least four vegetable vendors were killed and 5 others injured when the wall of an abandoned rice mill in a weekly market of Dhenkanal town collapsed this morning.

Locals said they had complained to the district administration about the dilapidated wall of the 50-year-old rice mill, but no one took note. A vending zone is still under construction in the weekly market.

At around 8.30 am, the vegetable vendors were busy selling and haggling with buyers next to the laterite stone wall of an abandoned rice mill in Alasua market of Dhenkanal town when it came crashing down.

“The wall was damp after bouts of rains over last few days and the base of the wall had become shaky. The laterite bricks came down crashing on the traders and others who were near it,” said Dhenkanal town police station inspector in-charge Abhinav Dalua. A few two-wheelers and bicycles that leaned against the wall were also damaged.

A rescue operation was launched by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Odisha Fire Services personnel. While four of the injured were declared brought dead at the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital, five others are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Three among the deceased have been identified as Rama Chandra Sahu, Sangram Sahu and Abhimanyu Biswal.

