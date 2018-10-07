4 labourers killed as bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh

Four labourers were killed and 15 others injured Sunday when their bus collided with a truck near Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The mishap took place on the Indore-Kasrawad Road, about 50km from Khargone.

“A bus belonging to a factory was on its way to drop labourers to their homes after the night shift when it collided with a truck,” Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) D Kalyan Chakrabarti said.

“Four persons, identified as Pankaj (20), Amit (22), Rahul (22) and Rajesh (25), were killed on the spot, while 15 others injured,” he said.

All the injured were being treated at Kasrawad Hospital, the police officer said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Chakrabarti added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 18:04 IST