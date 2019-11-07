4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Their birth was big news in Kerala back in 1995. They were the state’s quintuplets, five children born in a single delivery. Their first day in school, first day in college and then, first vote: the media celebrated all their movements notwithstanding their personal loss. Leaving behind bitter memories, the four women are set to start another innings in their life. They will tie knot at Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor on April 26 next year. And their brother is busy with arrangements.

When they were born on 18 November 1995, their father, a small-time trader, was excited and he gave similar names to all five: Uhtraja, Uthara, Uthama, Uthra and Uthrajan. They were born on the Uthram star in Malayalam calendar.

Soon the trader renamed their house, “Pancha Ratnam” (five jewels). The children were stars in many ways. But it was never easy. Their father struggled to get them similar dress, bag, umbrella and the like. He insisted that all their belongings should be similar, if not identical.

But when his wife had a heart problem, the family ran into financial troubles, one after the other. Nine years after the jewels were born, the father committed suicide in 2004 leaving his ailing wife and five children behind. The tragedy stunned the state. Many blamed the media for failing to see “the other side”.

There were enough good Samaritans around and help did pour in. The mother, who had got a pace-maker by then, also got a job in the government. Some media houses also took the lead to help them.

True, the gusty mother lived for her children and gave them the best education she could. They will turn 24 this month and doing well for themselves.

One daughter is fashion designer, two are anesthesia technicians and the other is an online writer. Their brother, Uthrajan, is a techie.

“I was clueless after my husband’s sudden death. Then I thought I should live for my children and started fighting back. If there is a will, there is a way,” she said to explain how she crossed the hurdles, one after other.

“When he was alive he was very particular that all five should get equal opportunity and treatment. We want to keep his dream alive so we decided they should get married on the same day. My son has to scale more heights so he can wait a bit,” said the proud mother who works as the class four employee at the district co-operative bank branch in Thiruvananthapuram. “We will miss our brother now,” said Uthara.