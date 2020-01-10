4 PDP leaders quit party protesting expulsion of leaders for meeting envoys

india

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered more exits as four of its senior leaders quit the party on Friday protesting the decision to expel eight of their colleagues for meeting the foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

Two of the four who quit today were former legislators Yawar Mir and Shah Mohammad Tantray. The other two are Muntazir Mohimudin, who was party’s Badgam district president, and doctor Samiullah, party’s state secretary.

“Yes, I have resigned from the PDP and sent my resignation letter to the party high command,” Mir confirmed the news to HT. His father, former minister and legislator Dilawar Mir was among those expelled last evening.

Dr Samiullah said the party had lost significance, while confirming the news of his resignation.

“I resigned from the party as it had lost its significance and it has no agenda left,” he said.

Soon after a group of Kashmiri politicians, including former ministers and legislators, met foreign envoys in Srinagar on Thursday, the PDP expelled Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Qamar Hussain, Raja Manzoor, Javeed Baig, Abdul Majeed Padder, and Abdul Rahim Rather from the party membership, accusing them of going against the party’s interest and hurting people’s sentiments.

Rafi Mir, who was PDP’s chief spokesman before he was expelled from the party, said the expulsion was against party rules and ethics.

“For everything there is a procedure and before expulsion leaders should have been given a chance to explain their position,” he said.

Many party leaders on Friday resigned in protest against the decision.

“We don’t know who took this decision to expel party leaders when party president Mehbooba Mufti is in jail,” said Mir.

A statement issued by the PDP had claimed that the expulsions had been ordered by its disciplinary committee.

Mufti and two other former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, were detained along with hundreds of others to prevent protests after the Centre decided to downgrade the state to a Union Territory. An information blackout and a lockdown were also imposed. Most of the restrictions have since been eased but top politicians, including the three former chief ministers, remain under detention.