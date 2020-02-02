4 politicians released after 6 months’ detention in Kashmir

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:27 IST

Three leaders of the National Conference (NC) and one of the Peoples Democratic Party were released on Sunday, almost six months after they were put under detention as the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories in August last year.

The NC’s Abdul Majeed Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Mohd Shafi were released from the MLA Hostel in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, according to news agency ANI.

Another PDP leader Mohd Yusuf Bhat has also been released, Asian News International said.

The NC’s Nazir Gurezi, former minister Abdul Haq Khan, Peoples Conference leader Mohammad Abbas Wani and former Congress legislator Haji Abdul Rasheed were released last month.

Politicians of various mainstream parties still under detention at government-owned MLA hostel on Moulana Azad Road and officials have said that other detained leaders will be released in a phased manner.

These leaders were among hundreds of people and dozens of mainstream politicians— including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti—detained by the government a day ahead of the revocation of J&K’s special status on August 5.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention at two government bungalows but sources privy to developments had recently said that Omar will be moved to his residence at Srinagar’s Gupkar area shortly.

Farooq Abdullah, NC president and Srinagar MP, continues to be in detention at his Gupkar house which is next door to Omar’s.

Mufti, who was lodged at Hari Niwas, was later shifted to a rest house at Chesma Shahi on the foothills of Zabarwan mountains. She was shifted to an official house at Maulana Azad Road close to MLA hostel in December last year.

Opposition leaders have criticised the Centre for their detention and demanded their release at the earliest.