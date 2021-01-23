4 rotating capitals in 4 corners of India, demands CM Mamata ahead of PM’s visit

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that India should have four capitals in the four corners of the country and not just one in Delhi and directed Trinamool Congress MPs to raise the issue in Parliament.

“Kolkata was once the capital of India. So why can’t the city be declared as the second capital of India once again? Kolkata has to be made the second capital of India,” Banerjee said while addressing a public rally in Kolkata to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Bengal CM made the remark a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata for six-hours to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary.

“Why should there be only one capital. India should have four capitals in four corners of the country. Parliament sessions should be held in all the four capitals,” she said while directing TMC MPs to raise the demand in Parliament.

The chief minister said that one capital should be set up in southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka or Kerala. Another capital should be made in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab or Rajasthan. Another capital should be there to cater to states like Bihar, Odisha or Kolkata in Bengal. The fourth one could be set up in the north east.

“One leader, one nation, one ration card, one political party – this point of view needs to change,” she added.

Earlier in the day the West Bengal chief minister attacked the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over dismantling the Planning Commission.

“National Planning Commission was Netaji's brain-child. But that has been dissolved. I would like to put this question today. If we love Netaji, why was the commission dissolved?” Banerjee said.

“Why should parliament session be held in Delhi alone? What is there is Delhi? In Delhi most people are outsiders,” she said while quickly adding that people in Delhi are nice and they welcome everyone. She also said that she shares a cordial rapport with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal