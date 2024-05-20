 4 Sri Lankan nationals with suspected ISIS links arrested from Ahmedabad airport | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
4 Sri Lankan nationals with suspected ISIS links arrested from Ahmedabad airport

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2024 04:24 PM IST

According to people aware of the development in ATS, the four Sri Lankan men were taken into custody as soon as they arrived at the airport on Monday morning and a probe is underway

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested four Sri Lankan nationals from Ahmedabad airport on Monday for their alleged links with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist outfit, officials said.

The identities of the arrested individuals have not been revealed yet. (Representative file photo)
The identities of the arrested individuals have not been revealed yet. (Representative file photo)

The arrest comes a day before Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the qualifier and eliminator rounds of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Also Read:Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack: Report

According to people aware of the development in ATS, the four Sri Lankan men were taken into custody as soon as they arrived at the airport on Monday morning and a probe is underway.

While the identities of the arrested individuals have not been revealed yet, according to people of the developments said that the ATS has recovered certain incriminating material from their possession.

