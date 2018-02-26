4 suspected Maoists killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Security forces gunned down four suspected CPI (Maoists) ultras, including two female cadre, during an encounter in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday.

Four bodies of the suspected extremists were recovered along with sophisticated weapons near Matanga Pahar under Chhatterpur police station limits during a search that is still underway, police said.

The identities of the ultras were yet to be ascertained, but according to unconfirmed reports, one of them was said to be Basant Yadav, a sub zonal commander, carrying Rs five lakh reward on his head.

Palamu superintendent of police, Indrajit Mahatha said more Maoists were expected to be killed.

Police said they had been tracking this Maoists squad for some time.

A joint team of Jharkhand police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out the operation.

This is the second major “achievement” for the security personnel in the area in less than 20 days. On February 8, they had gunned down a CPI (Maoist) member during an encounter and nabbed an injured female ultra from Naudiha police station limits in Palamu district.

Since then, security forces have been behind a Maoist squad led by Rakesh Bhuiyan as it had significantly disintegrated following the encounter, a senior CRPF officer said, requesting anonymity.

Jharkhand director general of police, D K Pandey and CRPF inspector general of police, Sanjay A Lathkar had fixed a deadline for eliminating the Maoist squad led by Bhuiyan during a meeting held soon after the February 8 encounter, sources said.