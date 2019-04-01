4 militants killed in ongoing gun battle security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Four militants have been killed by security forces in an ongoing gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia said several weapons and “warlike stores” have been recovered from the encounter site in Lassipora area of Pulwama.

The army did not confirm whether security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

More details are awaited.

