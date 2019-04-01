Today in New Delhi, India
4 militants killed in ongoing gun battle security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Colonel Rajesh Kalia said several weapons and “warlike stores” have been recovered from the encounter site in Lassipora area of Pulwama.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2019 08:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Four terrorists have been killed by security forces in a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, an Indian Army spokesperson said. (Representative Image/AP file Photo)

Four militants have been killed by security forces in an ongoing gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia said several weapons and “warlike stores” have been recovered from the encounter site in Lassipora area of Pulwama.

The army did not confirm whether security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 08:06 IST

