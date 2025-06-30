4 women CISF officers now in leadership roles as IGs in sensitive units

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cadre women officers are now in leadership roles as inspector generals (IGs) in sensitive units, the force said in a statement on Monday terming it as a historic milestone. Of the 8 IG rank posts in CISF - four allotted to the IPS officers and the other four to the non- IPS CISF cadre- 50% were women. CISF said it aligns with India’s broader push for Nari Shakti in national security. (Representational image)

“This is the highest proportion among all armed forces of the union. These officers now lead key portfolios and field formations. It aligns with India’s broader push for Nari Shakti in national security. With women rising to leadership positions, CISF is not just marking a milestone- it is leading a movement towards true representation and meaningful participation in uniformed services,” CISF said in a statement.

The four women - Shanti Jaidev, Jyoti Sinha, Pratibha Aggarwal and Neelima Rani, are inspectors generals. Jaidev is heading the Eastern Sector and Rani is with the Central sector. IG Jyoti Sinha is the head of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and DOS (Department of Space) establishments, while Aggarwal is IG (Tech and Provisioning) at the headquarters.

CISF with a strength of over 200,000 guards 359 vital installations across the country such as airports, nuclear plants, oil refineries, coal mines, hydro power projects, including those near the borders and left wing extremism areas. CISF is also entrusted with the security of Parliament.

To be sure, the force’s former chief, Nina Singh too was a woman, making her the second woman in the history of central armed police forces to head a paramilitary unit.

“In paramilitary forces such as CISF, BSF or CRPF, there are sectors and frontiers - each one headed by an IG. Below the IG, there are several DIG rank officers, who assist the IG in the day to day operations of the sector or frontier. They have to make crucial decisions. Having women officers, that too from the cadre, is an achievement and a great move,” a mid-level CISF officer said.

Retired IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar, who was the first woman chief of the Mumbai crime branch and also headed the home ministry’s Bureau of Police Research and Development, said the development is a positive change for women officers. “Having four women in top leadership positions of CISF is a very positive signal of change in our society. We need high visibility of women leaders in all the fields. It encourages girls to be ambitious and also encourages their families to invest in girl education.”